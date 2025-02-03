New Mexico hosts Ronsiek and Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (15-7, 6-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-10, 6-4 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on New Mexico after Emma Ronsiek scored 27 points in Colorado State’s 75-71 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 9-7 in home games. New Mexico is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Rams are 6-3 in conference games. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 15.0 assists per game led by Brooke Carlson averaging 2.9.

New Mexico’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viane Cumber averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Ronsiek averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Hannah Simental is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.