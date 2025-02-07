New Hampshire visits Zuniga and NJIT

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-15, 2-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (8-15, 5-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces New Hampshire after Alejandra Zuniga scored 26 points in NJIT’s 61-56 victory against the Maine Black Bears.

The Highlanders have gone 4-7 at home. NJIT has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 2-8 in America East play. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

NJIT averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than NJIT allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk is averaging 9.5 points for the Highlanders. Zuniga is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Clara Gomez is averaging 5.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eva DeChent is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 48.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.