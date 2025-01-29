New Hampshire visits Maine following Pissis’ 33-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-18, 2-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (13-8, 5-1 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Maine after Sami Pissis scored 33 points in New Hampshire’s 97-80 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Maine ranks third in the America East with 15.0 assists per game led by Kellen Tynes averaging 5.0.

The Wildcats are 2-5 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maine is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Maine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Burns is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Black Bears. AJ Lopez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pissis is shooting 35.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 25.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.