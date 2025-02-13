New Hampshire visits Hurley and Vermont

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-19, 4-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (13-11, 6-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts New Hampshire after TJ Hurley scored 21 points in Vermont’s 68-62 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Catamounts are 8-2 on their home court. Vermont is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 4-6 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Vermont scores 65.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 77.0 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Vermont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamir Bogues is averaging 10.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Catamounts. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jawarie Hamelin is averaging 4.5 points for the Wildcats. Sami Pissis is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.