New Hampshire visits Bryant following Pissis’ 24-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-22, 6-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (19-11, 13-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Bryant after Sami Pissis scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 73-66 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 in home games. Bryant scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 6-9 in conference play. New Hampshire is eighth in the America East scoring 67.0 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Bryant is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.7% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 67.0 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 74.8 Bryant allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pissis is averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Davide Poser is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

