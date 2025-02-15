New Hampshire hosts UMass-Lowell following Mincey’s 22-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-10, 4-6 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-20, 4-7 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on New Hampshire after Quinton Mincey scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 90-88 overtime loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats are 5-6 on their home court. New Hampshire is 3-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The River Hawks are 4-6 in conference play. UMass-Lowell has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.8% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 46.7% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Pissis is averaging 16 points for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Martin Somerville averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Mincey is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.