Nevada takes on San Jose State following Davidson’s 25-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (14-10, 6-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (12-14, 5-9 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits San Jose State after Nick Davidson scored 25 points in Nevada’s 94-69 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 6-6 in home games. San Jose State is sixth in the MWC with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Josh Uduje averaging 7.9.

The Wolf Pack are 6-7 against MWC opponents. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 4.5.

San Jose State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Nevada has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uduje is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davidson is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kobe Sanders is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.