Nevada plays Wyoming after Sanders’ 30-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (12-16, 5-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-12, 7-9 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -13.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Wyoming after Kobe Sanders scored 30 points in Nevada’s 70-69 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack have gone 10-5 in home games. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 1.8.

The Cowboys are 5-12 against conference opponents. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Nevada makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Wyoming averages 67.9 points per game, 0.1 more than the 67.8 Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Davidson is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Obi Agbim is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 9.6 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

