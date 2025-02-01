Nevada hosts UNLV following Thomas’ 22-point performance

UNLV Rebels (11-10, 5-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-10, 3-7 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Nevada after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 22 points in UNLV’s 76-71 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-4 in home games. Nevada has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels have gone 5-5 against MWC opponents. UNLV is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nevada makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). UNLV averages 71.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the 68.0 Nevada gives up to opponents.

The Wolf Pack and Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kobe Sanders is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Rishwain averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Thomas is averaging 16 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

