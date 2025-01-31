Nevada hosts Thomas and UNLV

UNLV Rebels (11-10, 5-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-10, 3-7 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Nevada after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 22 points in UNLV’s 76-71 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 8-4 on their home court. Nevada scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Rebels are 5-5 in conference play. UNLV is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Nevada’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Nick Davidson is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Thomas is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.