Nevada hosts Fresno State following Weaver’s 20-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-19, 1-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (13-10, 5-7 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -14.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Nevada after Jalen Weaver scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 89-81 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack have gone 9-4 in home games. Nevada is seventh in the MWC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs are 1-12 in MWC play. Fresno State is 1-16 against opponents over .500.

Nevada is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Nevada has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kobe Sanders is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Price is averaging 10 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Weaver is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

