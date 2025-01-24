Neskovic leads Richmond against Davidson after 20-point outing

Davidson Wildcats (12-7, 2-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-12, 2-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Davidson after Dusan Neskovic scored 20 points in Richmond’s 63-59 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders are 4-5 in home games. Richmond is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in A-10 play. Davidson is fourth in the A-10 with 15.8 assists per game led by Reed Bailey averaging 3.7.

Richmond’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spiders. Neskovic is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.