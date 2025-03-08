Nemeiksa leads Hawaii against CSU Northridge after 21-point outing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-15, 7-12 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (21-9, 13-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits CSU Northridge after Gytis Nemeiksa scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 76-64 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors have gone 9-3 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-12 in conference play. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 70.0 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 72.3 CSU Northridge gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 16.4 points. Scotty Washington is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nemeiksa is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.0 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.