Nelson leads Idaho against Idaho State

Idaho Vandals (17-9, 9-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-15, 6-9 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Idaho State after Olivia Nelson scored 31 points in Idaho’s 77-59 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals have gone 6-5 in home games. Idaho State allows 64.8 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Vandals are 9-6 in Big Sky play. Idaho ranks second in the Big Sky with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jennifer Aadland averaging 7.7.

Idaho State scores 61.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 59.0 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 66.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 64.8 Idaho State allows.

The Bengals and Vandals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Tasia Jordan is shooting 48.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nelson is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.