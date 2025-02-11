Nelson leads Eastern Michigan against Ball State after 22-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-12, 4-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-12, 4-6 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Ball State after Da’Sean Nelson scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-70 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Cardinals are 5-5 on their home court. Ball State ranks sixth in the MAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jermahri Hill averaging 3.2.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Ball State scores 76.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 77.1 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 72.3 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 74.1 Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Sebastian Gorosito is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging nine points. Payton Sparks is averaging 16.6 points and 10.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jalen Terry is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals. Christian Henry is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

