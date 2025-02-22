Neely leads Albany (NY) against New Hampshire after 29-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-21, 5-8 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (14-13, 6-6 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays New Hampshire after Justin Neely scored 29 points in Albany (NY)’s 79-68 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Great Danes have gone 6-6 in home games. Albany (NY) is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 5-8 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 2.0.

Albany (NY) is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has given up to its opponents (48.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar’e Marshall is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Great Danes. Byron Joshua is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sami Pissis is averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Khalil Badru is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

