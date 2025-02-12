Nebraska visits No. 17 Maryland after Smikle’s 36-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Maryland hosts Nebraska after Kaylene Smikle scored 36 points in Maryland’s 81-73 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Terrapins are 9-3 in home games. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 3.8.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-6 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Maryland’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 8.5 more points per game (74.5) than Maryland allows to opponents (66.0).

The Terrapins and Cornhuskers square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shyanne Sellers is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Terrapins. Smikle is averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

Alexis Markowski is averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

