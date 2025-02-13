Nebraska plays No. 25 Maryland following Williams’ 24-point showing

Maryland Terrapins (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts No. 25 Maryland after Brice Williams scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 79-71 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Cornhuskers have gone 10-2 in home games. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Juwan Gary averaging 6.8.

The Terrapins have gone 8-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.2.

Nebraska makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Maryland has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 47.5% and averaging 19.4 points for the Cornhuskers. Gary is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Reese is averaging 13.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Terrapins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.