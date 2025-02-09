Nebraska plays Iowa following Markowski’s 21-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Iowa after Alexis Markowski scored 21 points in Nebraska’s 78-60 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-2 at home. Nebraska averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 6-6 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Addison O’Grady averaging 7.9.

Nebraska’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Iowa allows. Iowa scores 10.0 more points per game (75.0) than Nebraska allows (65.0).

The Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markowski is averaging 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lucy Olsen is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.