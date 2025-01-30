Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini on 6-game slide

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 6-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 2-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -4; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska aims to break its six-game losing streak when the Cornhuskers play No. 18 Illinois.

The Cornhuskers are 8-2 on their home court. Nebraska is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Illini are 6-4 in Big Ten play. Illinois is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 6.2.

Nebraska averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Fighting Illini. Kylan Boswell is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.