Nebraska Cornhuskers play in Big Ten Tournament against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-18, 3-15 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Rutgers.

The Cornhuskers are 10-8 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Nebraska scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights’ record in Big Ten play is 3-15. Rutgers gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Nebraska makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Rutgers averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Nebraska gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Nissley is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging seven points. Alexis Markowski is averaging 21.2 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Destiny Adams is shooting 37.3% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

