Nebraska and Michigan meet in conference showdown

Michigan Wolverines (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Olson and Michigan take on Alexis Markowski and Nebraska on Thursday.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-1 at home. Nebraska scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Wolverines are 6-5 in conference matchups. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.2.

Nebraska scores 75.5 points, 11.7 more per game than the 63.8 Michigan allows. Michigan has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markowski is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Syla Swords is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15 points and 6.2 rebounds. Olson is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.