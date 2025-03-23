NC State Wolfpack square off against the Michigan State Spartans in second round

Michigan State Spartans (22-9, 11-8 Big Ten) at NC State Wolfpack (27-6, 18-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State faces Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC games is 18-3, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. NC State scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 11-8 against Big Ten teams. Michigan State scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

NC State scores 76.8 points, 13.3 more per game than the 63.5 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Wolfpack. Madison Hayes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Vanslooten is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock is averaging 13.4 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.