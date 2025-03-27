NC State Wolfpack face the LSU Tigers in Sweet 16

LSU Tigers (30-5, 13-5 SEC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (28-6, 18-3 ACC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State and No. 10 LSU play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wolfpack are 18-3 against ACC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. NC State ranks ninth in college basketball with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Saniya Rivers averaging 5.7.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 13-5. LSU ranks second in the SEC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 8.4.

NC State averages 77.0 points, 11.7 more per game than the 65.3 LSU allows. LSU scores 20.9 more points per game (85.5) than NC State gives up to opponents (64.6).

The teams meet for the second time this season. LSU won 82-65 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 24 points, and Rivers led NC State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.