NC State Wolfpack and Duke Blue Devils play for ACC Championship

Duke Blue Devils (25-7, 16-4 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (26-5, 18-2 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 NC State faces No. 11 Duke in the ACC Championship.

The Wolfpack have gone 18-2 against ACC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. NC State averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 16-4 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

NC State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 8.7 more points per game (73.8) than NC State gives up (65.1).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

