NC State visits Cal following Styles’ 24-point outing

NC State Wolfpack (9-12, 2-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (11-11, 4-7 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits Cal after Dontrez Styles scored 24 points in NC State’s 68-58 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-4 in home games. Cal has a 6-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Wolfpack are 2-8 in ACC play. NC State is fifth in the ACC giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Cal is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.0% NC State allows to opponents. NC State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Taylor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Hill is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

