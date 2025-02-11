NC State hosts Louisville after Edwards’ 27-point game

Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces NC State after Terrence Edwards scored 27 points in Louisville’s 88-78 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wolfpack are 9-5 on their home court. NC State is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 11-2 in ACC play. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kasean Pryor averaging 4.9.

NC State averages 69.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 69.5 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game NC State gives up.

The Wolfpack and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is averaging 12.9 points for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Reyne Smith is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.2 points. J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.