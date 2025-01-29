Navy visits Whitlock and Lehigh

Navy Midshipmen (7-14, 4-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-12, 2-6 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Navy after Nasir Whitlock scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 86-47 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-2 in home games. Lehigh is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 70.3 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Midshipmen are 4-4 in conference play. Navy has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lehigh averages 70.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 70.4 Navy allows. Navy’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Lehigh has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Knostman is averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Aidan Kehoe is averaging 11.8 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

