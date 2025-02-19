Navy visits Colgate following Benigni’s 21-point performance

Navy Midshipmen (10-17, 7-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (11-16, 8-6 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Colgate after Austin Benigni scored 21 points in Navy’s 61-54 win against the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders are 7-3 in home games. Colgate is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Midshipmen are 7-7 in conference games. Navy has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Colgate averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 69.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 72.7 Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 12 points for the Raiders. Chandler Baker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Benigni is averaging 18.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.