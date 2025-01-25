Navy visits Army following Barnett-Gay’s 26-point game

Navy Midshipmen (14-4, 6-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-4, 5-2 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Army after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 26 points in Navy’s 74-64 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Knights have gone 6-3 at home.

The Midshipmen have gone 6-1 against Patriot opponents. Navy averages 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Army scores 62.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 58.2 Navy gives up. Navy averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen face off Sunday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Black Knights. Fiona Hastick is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Midshipmen. Mary Gibbons is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.