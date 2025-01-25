Navy visits Army after Scovens’ 25-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (6-14, 3-4 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Navy after Josh Scovens scored 25 points in Army’s 76-71 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Black Knights have gone 8-2 at home. Army is first in the Patriot League with 15.5 assists per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.8.

The Midshipmen are 3-4 in Patriot League play. Navy is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Army averages 76.1 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 71.3 Navy allows. Navy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Army allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker is shooting 47.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Aidan Kehoe is averaging 11.1 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.