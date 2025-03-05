Navy plays Boston University, aims for 4th straight victory

Boston University Terriers (12-17, 5-12 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-10, 10-7 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy heads into a matchup with Boston University as winners of three games in a row.

The Midshipmen are 8-7 on their home court. Navy is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 5-12 in Patriot play. Boston University is fifth in the Patriot scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Anete Adler averaging 16.0.

Navy’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Navy gives up.

The Midshipmen and Terriers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Terriers. Adler is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 21.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

