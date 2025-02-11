Navy Midshipmen take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on 3-game slide

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-14, 4-8 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-17, 5-7 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy heads into the matchup with Lehigh as losers of three games in a row.

The Midshipmen are 5-5 in home games. Navy is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-8 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Navy is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 70.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 70.6 Navy gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.2 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.