Navy hosts Army following Barnett-Gay’s 26-point showing

Army Black Knights (17-5, 9-3 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (15-8, 7-5 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Army after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 26 points in Navy’s 74-56 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-5 at home. Navy is third in the Patriot with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Lizzie Holder averaging 6.0.

The Black Knights are 9-3 in conference play. Army is second in the Patriot with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Kya Smith averaging 7.4.

Navy is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Army allows to opponents. Army has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett-Gay is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 11.7 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.