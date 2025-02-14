Navy hosts Army after Benigni’s 21-point game

Army Black Knights (15-10, 9-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (9-17, 6-7 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Army after Austin Benigni scored 21 points in Navy’s 63-60 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Midshipmen are 6-5 on their home court. Navy is seventh in the Patriot League with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 8.9.

The Black Knights have gone 9-4 against Patriot League opponents. Army leads the Patriot League with 15.2 assists. Ryan Curry paces the Black Knights with 3.9.

Navy’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Army allows. Army scores 5.7 more points per game (75.9) than Navy gives up (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Curry is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 12.5 points and 3.9 assists. Josh Scovens is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.