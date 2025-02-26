Navy hosts American on 4-game home slide

American Eagles (1-25, 1-14 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (16-10, 8-7 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on American looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-7 at home. Navy is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 1-14 in conference games. American averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Navy’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game American gives up. American averages 53.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 61.7 Navy allows to opponents.

The Midshipmen and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Barnett-Gay averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Julianna Almeida is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cecilia Kay is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Eagles. Laura Nogues is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.