Navy faces Lehigh, looks to halt 3-game slide

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-14, 4-8 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-17, 5-7 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy heads into the matchup with Lehigh after losing three games in a row.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-5 at home. Navy is sixth in the Patriot League with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 9.2.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-8 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is sixth in the Patriot League with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Keith Higgins Jr. averaging 4.6.

Navy scores 70.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 71.8 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Navy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is averaging 18 points and 4.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.