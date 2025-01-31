Navy faces Bucknell, seeks 4th straight victory

Bucknell Bison (9-13, 5-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-14, 5-4 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy heads into a matchup against Bucknell as winners of three consecutive games.

The Midshipmen are 5-4 on their home court. Navy has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

The Bison have gone 5-4 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Navy’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pennick averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Austin Benigni is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

Noah Williamson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bison. Josh Bascoe is averaging 16.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.