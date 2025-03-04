Navy faces Boston University, aims for 4th straight victory

Boston University Terriers (12-17, 5-12 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-10, 10-7 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston University.

The Midshipmen are 8-7 in home games. Navy scores 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Terriers are 5-12 in Patriot play. Boston University has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Navy’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Gibbons is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 7.6 points. Zanai Barnett-Gay is shooting 41.1% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Anete Adler is averaging 11.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 21.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.