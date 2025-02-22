Navy and Holy Cross face off for conference matchup

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-15, 5-10 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (10-18, 7-8 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces Holy Cross in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-5 at home. Navy is fourth in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Crusaders have gone 5-10 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Navy’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 68.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 70.0 Navy allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is shooting 41.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Max Green is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 10.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.