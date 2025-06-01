Nationals’ 10-run first inning in win over Diamondbacks caps an encouraging May

PHOENIX (AP) — The Washington Nationals put an exclamation point on an encouraging month of May, scoring 10 runs in the first inning during an 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

The Nationals’ first 11 batters reached base as they scored nine runs before the D-backs got an out, which is the second-most in the big leagues since 1961. The Boston Red Sox scored 10 runs before the Florida Marlins got an out in a game on June 27, 2003, according to Elias Sports.

“I’ve been a part of some crooked numbers, but that was a good one,” Nats first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said. “It was nice to jump on a solid major league starter and put up a first inning like that. You don’t see it often.”

Washington finished May with a 15-12 record, which is their first winning month since August 2023.

Lowe — who won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 — said the team’s confidence is growing. The Nationals improved to 28-30.

“We should get used to it,” Lowe said. “You play this game to win. Ideally, you show up every day with a chance to compete and win. Losing’s not why we play at all.”

Luis Garcia Jr. had a double, fielder’s choice and three RBIs as the Nationals sent 16 batters to the plate in the first. It took the Diamondbacks 30 minutes to get three outs.

“We put together some good at-bats, everybody did,” Nats manager Dave Martinez said. “We spread the ball around the field. We ended up scoring a bunch of runs, which we definitely needed tonight.”

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt was pulled after the first eight batters reached base. He gave up eight earned runs and his ERA jumped from 3.90 to 5.05.

The reeling Diamondbacks have lost nine of their past 10 games. Washington has won 11 of its past 15 and scored at least nine runs in each of the past four games.

