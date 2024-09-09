National League wild card race looks like a barnburner with 3 weeks remaining in regular season

PHOENIX (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker had the thousand-yard stare of a man who had been through an emotional roller coaster on Sunday afternoon — and he was on the winning side.

“That was probably one of the top two or three most draining games I’ve ever been a part of,” he said with the slightest hint of a grin after the Braves finished a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays in 11 innings.

Welcome to September baseball.

The playoff races, particularly in the National League, look like they could be barnburners over the final three weeks. In the NL, the San Diego Padres, Diamondbacks, Mets and Braves are in a four-team scramble with only three wild card spots available.

Here’s a look at the upcoming road for the four teams after Sunday’s games:

1. Padres (81-64): Fernando Tatis Jr. recently returned, which has provided a boost for the lineup. The bad news for the Padres is they have 11 of their final 17 games on the road, including three against the D-backs over the regular season’s final weekend that could prove decisive in the race. The good news is they get three games against the Chicago White Sox, which could very well end up as one of the worst teams in MLB history. 2. Diamondbacks (80-64): Arizona was one of the hottest teams in baseball during August, but September hasn’t been as kind. The team boasts one of the best offenses in baseball, but the pitching has been shaky. Christian Walker and Ketel Marte recently returned to boost an already productive lineup. Of the final 18 games, 11 are at home, including a crucial five-game homestand this week. 3. Mets (78-65): New York couldn’t keep winning forever, though it felt like it might during a nine-game winning streak that ended Sunday. In particularly, the team’s pitching has been rock solid over the past two weeks thanks to Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and David Peterson. The Mets are on the road for 12 of their final 19. 4. Braves (78-65): Atlanta’s a banged-up bunch, but has still managed to win four of its past six. The Braves are nearly unbeatable every fifth day when Chris Sale takes the mound. The Braves could have a pressure-packed homestand to end the season when the Mets and Kansas City Royals visit over the final six games. The Royals are fighting for position in the AL race.

Meanwhile, in the American League

The AL playoff race isn’t quite as hot and heavy at the moment, but it wouldn’t take much for that to change. The Minnesota Twins have a 3 1/2 game lead over the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners for the final wild card.

The Boston Red Sox are four back while the Tampa Bay Rays are five behind.

Also of note, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are locked in a fight for the AL East. The Yankees currently have a half-game lead. The winner will likely get a bye for the first round of the playoffs.

Trivia Question

The White Sox recently hit the 110-loss threshold for the season. That’s a lot of misery, but not totally uncommon. There are three other teams that have had at least 110 losses in a season since 2021. Who are they?

Up and Coming

Mets third baseman Mark Vientos had one of the big moments of the past week when he clubbed a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lead New York over Cincinnati on Friday. It was an exclamation point on a sneaky good season from the 24-year-old. He’s batting .284 with 24 homers.

Here are a few other young hitters having under-the-radar productive seasons.

5. Angels shortstop Zach Neto is batting .256 with 20 homers and has been worth 4.3 WAR, according to baseball-reference.com. The 23-year-old looks like one of the pieces the franchise can build around, despite another frustrating season. 6. Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn is still just 22 years old and has established himself as one of the team’s best regulars. He’s batting .273 with 12 homers and also provides very solid defense. 7. Rangers utilityman Josh Smith has been a bright spot in a tough season for the reigning World Series champs. The 27-year-old is hitting .268 with 12 homers, walks a ton and can play multiple positions on defense, including third base, shortstop and outfield.

Trivia Answer

The Athletics (112 losses in 2023), the Orioles (110 losses in 2021) and the Diamondbacks (110 losses in 2021).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.