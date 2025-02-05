Natabou leads Florida International against Sam Houston after 24-point game

Florida International Panthers (9-11, 5-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-10, 2-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits Sam Houston after Isnelle Natabou scored 24 points in Florida International’s 65-64 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bearkats are 7-3 in home games. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 5-4 in conference games.

Sam Houston is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Parris Atkins is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Natabou is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.