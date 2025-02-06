Natabou leads Florida International against Sam Houston after 24-point game

Florida International Panthers (9-11, 5-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-10, 2-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits Sam Houston after Isnelle Natabou scored 24 points in Florida International’s 65-64 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bearkats have gone 7-3 in home games. Sam Houston is seventh in the CUSA scoring 63.5 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 against CUSA opponents. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Sam Houston is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is shooting 47.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 7.2 points for the Panthers. Natabou is averaging 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 69.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.