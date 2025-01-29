Natabou leads Florida International against Jacksonville State after 20-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-9, 3-4 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-11, 3-4 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces Jacksonville State after Isnelle Natabou scored 20 points in Florida International’s 83-54 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Panthers are 6-5 on their home court. Florida International is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gamecocks are 3-4 in conference matchups. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bre’anna Rhodes averaging 1.8.

Florida International averages 66.8 points, 7.9 more per game than the 58.9 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida International gives up.

The Panthers and Gamecocks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Natabou is averaging 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rhodes is shooting 45.0% and averaging 9.4 points for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 59.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.