Nascimento, William & Mary Tribe to host Barbot and the Charleston (SC) Cougars

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-6, 8-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-14, 7-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays William & Mary in CAA action Sunday.

The Tribe are 4-4 in home games. William & Mary averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars have gone 8-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

William & Mary scores 60.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 55.0 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 6.1 more points per game (72.6) than William & Mary gives up (66.5).

The Tribe and Cougars meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is shooting 38.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tribe. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lara Rohkohl is averaging 9.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Cougars. Taryn Barbot is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.