Nascimento leads William & Mary against Hampton after 23-point showing

William & Mary Tribe (9-11, 6-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-16, 1-9 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Hampton after Bella Nascimento scored 23 points in William & Mary’s 92-71 loss to the Campbell Camels.

The Pirates are 3-7 on their home court. Hampton is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tribe are 6-3 in CAA play. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nascimento averaging 3.1.

Hampton is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 39.9% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Hampton allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is scoring 14.3 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 8.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Anahi-Lee Cauley is averaging 6.1 points for the Tribe. Nascimento is averaging 18.9 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.