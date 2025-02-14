Nascimento leads William & Mary against Drexel after 25-point game

William & Mary Tribe (10-11, 7-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-9, 8-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays Drexel after Bella Nascimento scored 25 points in William & Mary’s 72-65 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Dragons have gone 10-1 in home games. Drexel has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe are 7-3 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Drexel’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Tribe face off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nascimento is shooting 37.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Tribe. Kayla Rolph is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 58.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.