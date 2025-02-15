Nascimento and William & Mary host Delaware

William & Mary Tribe (10-12, 7-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-14, 5-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Delaware after Bella Nascimento scored 23 points in William & Mary’s 59-58 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-6 on their home court. Delaware allows 64.4 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Tribe have gone 7-4 against CAA opponents. William & Mary has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Delaware’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Delaware has given up to its opponents (40.4%).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tribe square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rebecca Demeke is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nascimento is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.7 steals. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.