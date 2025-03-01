Napper leads Radford against Charleston Southern after 24-point game

Radford Highlanders (13-15, 10-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (13-15, 9-6 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Charleston Southern after Taylor Napper scored 24 points in Radford’s 80-78 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-6 at home. Charleston Southern ranks seventh in the Big South in team defense, allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 10-5 against Big South opponents. Radford is eighth in the Big South with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Napper averaging 2.5.

Charleston Southern’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Radford allows. Radford averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Adamson is averaging 6.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Catherine Alben is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 59.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

